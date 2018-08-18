Dr. Nahm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Nahm, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Nahm, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nahm works at
Locations
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners7695 Cardinal Ct Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 278-8835
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nahm is compassionate and has an impeccable eye when it comes to identifying a skin abnormality aka skin cancer. He cares very much about the cosmetic outcome as well, so that the patient is confident and comfortable with the outcome. I would not see anyone else to care for my skin and have referred many friends and family, all who feel the same way.
About Dr. Walter Nahm, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1467447284
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nahm has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nahm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nahm speaks Korean.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Nahm can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.