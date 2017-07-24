Dr. Molofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Molofsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Molofsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Molofsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ODA Primary Health Care Center517 Park Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (718) 260-4640
-
2
Beth Israel Medical Center NEU741 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 669-8585
-
3
Walter Molofsky, M.D. - New York10 Union Sq E Ste 5-G, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-6911
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molofsky?
not only is he an excellent doctor when i got bills that my insurance did not pay and i asked him for help, he not only replied immediately but also took action! not seen this from other doctors.
About Dr. Walter Molofsky, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871574905
Education & Certifications
- Neur Inst
- Babies Hospital (New York)
- Colum Presby/Babies Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molofsky works at
Dr. Molofsky speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Molofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.