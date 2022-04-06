Dr. Walter McClelland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClelland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Walter McClelland, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 705, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
Phoenix1901 Phoenix Blvd Ste 200, College Park, GA 30349 Directions (404) 355-0743
Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was good
About Dr. Walter McClelland, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- L'Archet 2 Hospital (Nice, France)-Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- Emory University School Of Medicine-Orthopaedic Surgery
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Princeton University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClelland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClelland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClelland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClelland has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClelland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McClelland speaks French.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. McClelland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClelland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClelland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClelland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.