Overview

Dr. Walter McClelland, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. McClelland works at Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic, P.C. in Atlanta, GA with other offices in College Park, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.