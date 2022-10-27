Dr. Walter Mazzei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Mazzei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Mazzei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Columbia Heart8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 256-6511
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mazzei has been my doctor for over 10 years and has been a partner in my heart health . I have afib and trust his judgement totally in my treatment. His staff is great as well.
About Dr. Walter Mazzei, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1083948285
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
