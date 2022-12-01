See All Neurosurgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Walter Loyola, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Walter Loyola, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Loyola works at Walter X Loyola MD in Plano, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists
    3060 Communications Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 322-7000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dallas Minimally Invasive Spine
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 340, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 312-0607
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Medical City Plano
  • Methodist McKinney Hospital
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2022
    The best care provided I have been ever referred to.
    Anonymous — Dec 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Walter Loyola, MD
    About Dr. Walter Loyola, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689676520
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of South Florida-Tampa Genl Hosp
    Residency
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Internship
    • Herman Hosp-U Tex
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Caribe
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Loyola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loyola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loyola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loyola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loyola has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loyola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Loyola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loyola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loyola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loyola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

