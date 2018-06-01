Overview

Dr. Walter Loch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Loch works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.