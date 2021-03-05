Overview

Dr. Walter Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Rashida K Kanchwala MD PC in Media, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.