Dr. Walter Lampa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Lampa, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Lampa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lodi, CA. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Lampa works at
Locations
-
1
Lampa Medical Inc.1930 Tienda Dr Ste 204, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 333-9617
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lampa?
Dr. Lampa changed my life for the better. I have never been so happy and he is so patient and helpful. This is the best interaction I've ever had with a psychiatrist.
About Dr. Walter Lampa, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Polish
- 1134385354
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Mc
- University of Illinois Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lampa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lampa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lampa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lampa works at
Dr. Lampa speaks Polish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.