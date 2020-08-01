Dr. Walter Kusumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kusumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Kusumoto, MD
Dr. Walter Kusumoto, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Arrhythmia Center Of Northern CA -Redding Satellite Office1145 Whiskeytown Ct, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 893-8806
Arrythmia Center Of Northern CA1645 Esplanade Ste 3, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 893-8806Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pm
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 891-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Dr. Kusumoto, has my respect. After three ablations, two of which I have lived with for over forty years, then Atrial Flutter was the third. He is careful, kind and protective of his patients. My life has changed and I am grateful. Our community is very fortunate to have him.
About Dr. Walter Kusumoto, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Oregon Health & Sciences University
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- UC Davis
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kusumoto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kusumoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kusumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kusumoto has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kusumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kusumoto speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusumoto.
