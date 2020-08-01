See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Redding, CA
Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walter Kusumoto, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Kusumoto works at Arrythmia Center Of Northern CA in Redding, CA with other offices in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arrhythmia Center Of Northern CA -Redding Satellite Office
    1145 Whiskeytown Ct, Redding, CA 96001 (530) 893-8806
    Arrythmia Center Of Northern CA
    1645 Esplanade Ste 3, Chico, CA 95926 (530) 893-8806
    Enloe Medical Center
    1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 (530) 891-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Enloe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • AARP
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
    Bankers Life and Casualty
    Benesys
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Delta Health System
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Keenan
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    Physicians Mutual
    Pyramid Life
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Universal American
    Wells Fargo Insurance
    Western Growers Insurance Services
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 01, 2020
    Dr. Kusumoto, has my respect. After three ablations, two of which I have lived with for over forty years, then Atrial Flutter was the third. He is careful, kind and protective of his patients. My life has changed and I am grateful. Our community is very fortunate to have him.
    About Dr. Walter Kusumoto, MD

    Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619935079
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Oregon Health & Sciences University
    Internship: University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    • UC Davis
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Kusumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kusumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kusumoto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kusumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kusumoto has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kusumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusumoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kusumoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kusumoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

