Dr. Walter Kozachuk, MD

Neurology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walter Kozachuk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine.

Dr. Kozachuk works at THE NEUROSCIENCE TEAM, INC. in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Neuroscience Team, Inc.
    2328 W Joppa Rd Ste 10, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 828-7792

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Memory Evaluation

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
May 28, 2017
On the ball knowes his stuff by just looking at my chart and test knew what my symptoms are without me ever saying a world. In my words Amazing.
Baltimore, MD — May 28, 2017
About Dr. Walter Kozachuk, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992852933
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Medical Education
  • University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Walter Kozachuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozachuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kozachuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kozachuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kozachuk works at THE NEUROSCIENCE TEAM, INC. in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kozachuk’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozachuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozachuk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozachuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozachuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

