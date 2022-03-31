See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Redlands, CA
Dr. Walter Jones III, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Walter Jones III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.

Dr. Jones III works at Medical Clinic Of Redlands in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic Of Redlands
    255 Terracina Blvd Ste 101A, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 748-6569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Redlands Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Overweight
Emphysema
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Overweight
Emphysema

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 31, 2022
    Dr. Jones listens to his patients and really does a good job including them and their family member in the healthcare discussion. His patients are not just numbers, he really sees them as people. Very caring, thorough, and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
    Saada — Mar 31, 2022
    About Dr. Walter Jones III, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164593372
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Jones III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones III works at Medical Clinic Of Redlands in Redlands, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jones III’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

