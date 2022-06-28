Overview

Dr. Walter Johnston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at North Dallas Surgical Specs in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.