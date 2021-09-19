See All Neurosurgeons in Nashville, TN
Overview

Dr. Walter Jermakowicz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. 

Dr. Jermakowicz works at Christie Clinic in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-7878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulator Implantation
Brain Surgery
Deep Brain Stimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Brain Surgery
Deep Brain Stimulation

Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Walter Jermakowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1922369750
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jermakowicz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jermakowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jermakowicz works at Christie Clinic in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Jermakowicz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jermakowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jermakowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jermakowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jermakowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

