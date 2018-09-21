Overview

Dr. Walter Jean, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Jean works at The George Washington Medical Faculty Associates in Washington, DC with other offices in Silver Spring, MD and Allentown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.