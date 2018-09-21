See All Neurosurgeons in Washington, DC
Dr. Walter Jean, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (9)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walter Jean, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and The George Washington University Hospital.

Dr. Jean works at The George Washington Medical Faculty Associates in Washington, DC with other offices in Silver Spring, MD and Allentown, PA.

Locations

    The Gw Medical Faculty Associates
    2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 741-2750
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Holy Cross Hospital
    1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 741-2750
    Lvpg Physiatry -carbon
    1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • The George Washington University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 21, 2018
    He provided our family with confident, steady and excellent surgical services. He saved our daughter's life after she was diagnosed with a colloid cyst in her brain. We love him and are grateful and thankful.
    Scott in Bristow — Sep 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Walter Jean, MD
    About Dr. Walter Jean, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1386643724
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Cincinnati
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

