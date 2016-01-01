Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayasinghe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, MD
Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, University of Ceylon and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.
Locations
1
Los Angeles Medical Center319 N Soto St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 266-6730
2
Los Angeles Medical Center679 S Westlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 413-4141
3
Los Angeles Medical Center2000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 353-1552
4
Integrative Medical Center526 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 558-9355
5
Los Angeles Medical Center2010 Wilshire Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 483-9209
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- South Coast Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Singhalese and Spanish
- 1831106665
Education & Certifications
- Ca Hospital Med Center
- Faculty of Medicine, University of Ceylon
