Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, University of Ceylon and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.

Dr. Jayasinghe works at Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Medical Center
    319 N Soto St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 266-6730
  2. 2
    Los Angeles Medical Center
    679 S Westlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 413-4141
  3. 3
    Los Angeles Medical Center
    2000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 353-1552
  4. 4
    Integrative Medical Center
    526 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 558-9355
  5. 5
    Los Angeles Medical Center
    2010 Wilshire Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-9209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • South Coast Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chlamydia Infection Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Singhalese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831106665
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ca Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Faculty of Medicine, University of Ceylon
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayasinghe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jayasinghe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jayasinghe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayasinghe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayasinghe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayasinghe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayasinghe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

