Dr. Walter James, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Walter James, MD is a Pulmonologist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with UC San Diego Med Ctr
Dr. James works at
Georgia Lung Associates275 Collier Rd NW Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-0009
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. James is very warm and attentive. Above all , he is kind. In addition, he explains things about my sleep apnea well and on a level I can understand. He is specific about my “plan of action” to improve my sleep. He always asks about my Baby, my little Dog. I give Dr. James my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Walter James, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1972552008
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- San Francisco General Hospital
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods.