See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Walter James, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Walter James, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Walter James, MD is a Pulmonologist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with UC San Diego Med Ctr

Dr. James works at Piedmont Heart Institute in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christopher Parks, MD
Dr. Christopher Parks, MD
8 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Carter Co, MD
Dr. Carter Co, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CTCA Atlanta.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Lung Associates
    275 Collier Rd NW Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 350-0009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. James?

    Jun 18, 2022
    Dr. James is very warm and attentive. Above all , he is kind. In addition, he explains things about my sleep apnea well and on a level I can understand. He is specific about my “plan of action” to improve my sleep. He always asks about my Baby, my little Dog. I give Dr. James my highest recommendation.
    Peggy Roney — Jun 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Walter James, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Walter James, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. James to family and friends

    Dr. James' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. James

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Walter James, MD.

    About Dr. Walter James, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972552008
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC San Diego Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • San Francisco General Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James works at Piedmont Heart Institute in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. James’s profile.

    Dr. James has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Walter James, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.