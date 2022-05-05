See All Neurosurgeons in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Walter Jacobsen, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Walter Jacobsen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Dr. Jacobsen works at Aurora Spine Surgery in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aurora Spine Surgery
    2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 102, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 385-1922
    Aurora Spine
    2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 385-1922
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Polyneuropathy
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Tear
Hydrocephalus
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine and Back Procedures
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 05, 2022
    I saw Dr. Jacobsen after my friend, a physician in Milwaukee, recommended him. He told me that he is the spine surgeon everyone in the hospital recommends. Dr. Jacobsen spent time with me and listened to my concerns, and he explained all possible outcomes to me. I felt safe having him operate on me. I'm six months out and feel so much better. I'm happy I know someone who works in the medical field that was able to point me in his direction.
    About Dr. Walter Jacobsen, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1649419169
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Jacobsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobsen works at Aurora Spine Surgery in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Jacobsen’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobsen has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

