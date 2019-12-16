Overview

Dr. Walter Hutchings, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Hutchings works at Hutchings Health Care in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.