Overview

Dr. Walter Hubickey, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Hubickey works at Eye Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Dry Eyes and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.