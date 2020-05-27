Dr. Walter Hubickey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Hubickey, DO
Dr. Walter Hubickey, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Eye Center401 Meridian St N Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 705-3937
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hubickey is an incredibly nice, thorough, and honest doctor. His assistant is caring and friendly as well. He explains everything, and I always leave with a full understanding of my visit. He did mine and my sons LASEK surgeries and it was a very good experience.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1316906969
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hubickey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubickey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubickey works at
Dr. Hubickey has seen patients for Pinguecula, Dry Eyes and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubickey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubickey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubickey.
