Dr. Walter Holmsten II, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walter Holmsten II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rosenberg, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1730 B F Terry Blvd Ste 302, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281) 633-0148
    Redimd LLC
    117 Lane Dr Ste 2, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281) 633-0148
    9337B Katy Fwy Ste 131, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 464-5653

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 08, 2021
    Very friendly and professional
    Claire — Feb 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Walter Holmsten II, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124050596
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Holmsten II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmsten II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holmsten II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holmsten II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmsten II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmsten II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmsten II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmsten II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
