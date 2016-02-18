Overview

Dr. Walter Hodges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Hodges works at Fair Ridge OBGYN in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.