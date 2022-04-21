Dr. Walter Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Hill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 831 Fairways Ct Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-1925
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Walter Hill, MD
- Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1578617254
Education & Certifications
- COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
