Overview

Dr. Walter Hill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.