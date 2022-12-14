Dr. Walter Hembree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hembree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Hembree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Hembree, MD is a Registered Nurse in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hembree works at
Locations
MedStar Orthopaedic Institute3333 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 756-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
i would reconmend this surgeon to other people .he is so nice and caring and listens and helps.i appreciate everyone and everything they did for me.
About Dr. Walter Hembree, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
