Dr. Walter Hawkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Hawkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosenberg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Locations
1
Vision Trends Eye Care4000 AVENUE I, Rosenberg, TX 77471 Directions (713) 528-1122
2
Eye Site24217 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 528-1122
3
Retina Vitreous Associates2210 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77301 Directions (713) 528-1122
4
Retina Vitreous Associates1617 Meyer St, Sealy, TX 77474 Directions (713) 528-1122
5
Retina Vitreous Associates3385 Laurel St Ste 101, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (713) 528-1122
6
Retina Vitreous Associates103 PARKING WAY ST, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (713) 528-1122
7
Retina Vitreous Associates910 W Main St, League City, TX 77573 Directions (713) 528-1122
8
Eagle Family Vision3650 Eagle Creek Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523 Directions (713) 528-1122
9
Retina Vitreous Associates3000 39th St Ste 102, Port Arthur, TX 77642 Directions (713) 528-1122
10
Retina Vitreous Associates1205 HIGHWAY 327 E, Silsbee, TX 77656 Directions (713) 528-1122
11
Retina Vitreous Associates7107 Lawndale St Ste 650, Houston, TX 77023 Directions (713) 528-1122
12
Retina Vitreous Associates1909 22nd St, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (713) 528-1122
13
Retina Vitreous Associates18842 S Memorial Dr Ste 204, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (713) 528-1122
14
Retina Vitreous Associates444 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 5, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (713) 528-1122
15
Barcacel Eye & Vision Center7103 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023 Directions (713) 528-1122
16
Juan H Serrano MD PA1200 Binz St Ste 850, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 528-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Walter Hawkins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 64 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- 1952387839
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine/Cullen Eye Institute
- Kennedy VA Hosp
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Emory University
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins speaks Khmer.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
