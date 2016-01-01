See All Ophthalmologists in Rosenberg, TX
Ophthalmology
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
64 years of experience
Dr. Walter Hawkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosenberg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hawkins works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Rosenberg, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Conroe, TX, Sealy, TX, Beaumont, TX, Lake Jackson, TX, League City, TX, Mont Belvieu, TX, Port Arthur, TX, Silsbee, TX, Houston, TX, Huntsville, TX, Humble, TX and Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Trends Eye Care
    4000 AVENUE I, Rosenberg, TX 77471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  2. 2
    Eye Site
    24217 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  3. 3
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    2210 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  4. 4
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    1617 Meyer St, Sealy, TX 77474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  5. 5
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    3385 Laurel St Ste 101, Beaumont, TX 77707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  6. 6
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    103 PARKING WAY ST, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  7. 7
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    910 W Main St, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  8. 8
    Eagle Family Vision
    3650 Eagle Creek Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  9. 9
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    3000 39th St Ste 102, Port Arthur, TX 77642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  10. 10
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    1205 HIGHWAY 327 E, Silsbee, TX 77656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  11. 11
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    7107 Lawndale St Ste 650, Houston, TX 77023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  12. 12
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    1909 22nd St, Huntsville, TX 77340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  13. 13
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    18842 S Memorial Dr Ste 204, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  14. 14
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    444 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 5, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  15. 15
    Barcacel Eye & Vision Center
    7103 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  16. 16
    Juan H Serrano MD PA
    1200 Binz St Ste 850, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Adult Vitelliform Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Best's Disease Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract, Congenital, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Macular Corneal Dystrophy, Type I Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Concentric Annular Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dysplasia, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis of Fovea Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Transillumination Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hawkins to family and friends

    Dr. Hawkins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hawkins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Walter Hawkins, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    64 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Khmer
    NPI Number
    1952387839
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor College Of Medicine/Cullen Eye Institute
    Residency
    Kennedy VA Hosp
    Internship
    Grady Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hawkins works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Rosenberg, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Conroe, TX, Sealy, TX, Beaumont, TX, Lake Jackson, TX, League City, TX, Mont Belvieu, TX, Port Arthur, TX, Silsbee, TX, Houston, TX, Huntsville, TX, Humble, TX and Tomball, TX. View the full addresses on Dr. Hawkins’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

