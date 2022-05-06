Dr. Walter Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Ophthalmology2000 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions (215) 545-5001
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
I have seen many ophthalmologists for my troubled eye issues. Dr. Harris was the ONLY one who was successful in treating my eyes and addressing the problem right away! Thank you, Dr. Harris! I’ve never looked back!! Was really grateful for my diagnosis and treatment I highly recommend Dr. Harris. Great bedside manner. Excellent practitioner. Pleasant staff!!!!
About Dr. Walter Harris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Amherst College
- Ophthalmology
