Overview

Dr. Walter Groff, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Groff works at Atlantic Colon & Rectal Surgeons - Summit in Summit, NJ with other offices in Mountainside, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.