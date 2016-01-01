Dr. Walter Groff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Groff, MD
Dr. Walter Groff, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Atlantic Colon and Rectal Surgeons33 Overlook Rd Ste 412, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-0220
Gastroenterology Surgery Center1132 Spruce Dr Ste 1, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Directions (908) 317-0071
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
About Dr. Walter Groff, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Groff works at
