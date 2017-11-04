Dr. Walter Grant III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Grant III, MD
Dr. Walter Grant III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Ummc - Up Peds Cedar Lake920 Tommy Munro Dr, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 396-8101
Ummc - Up Peds Bridgewater8950 Lorraine Rd Ste A, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 575-2880
Ummc - Up Peds Acadian Court12259 Highway 49 Ste C, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 575-2800
Physicians Clinic At Mhg1285 Spring St Ste A, Gulfport, MS 39507 Directions (228) 896-6441
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Grant is so kind, informed and thorough. No question is a dumb question with him and he goes above and beyond. Never talks down to kids or parents and has a way of putting both at ease
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Grant III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant III.
