Overview

Dr. Walter Galicich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.



Dr. Galicich works at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Cranial Trauma and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.