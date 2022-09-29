Dr. Fitzhugh III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Fitzhugh III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Fitzhugh III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Wellness Psychiatric Services652 George Washington Hwy Unit 400, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 334-1830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and compassionate. Visits are not rushed. He listens. Extremely trustworthy.
About Dr. Walter Fitzhugh III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1518973148
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzhugh III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzhugh III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzhugh III has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzhugh III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fitzhugh III speaks Portuguese.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzhugh III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzhugh III.
