Dr. Walter Falconer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Falconer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Falconer works at
Locations
Dekalb Medical Rehab Unit2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Falconer is the only urologist I've ever had. He is magnificent in his demeanor and attitude. His kindness and smile are all so reassuring. I feel I'm in such good hands with his experience and background. I feel such confidence in his helping me to understand my situation and how he will approach it. Thank you for being there for me. Ed Black, Clarkston, Ga. 7-18-20
About Dr. Walter Falconer, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Morehouse College
