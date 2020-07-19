Overview

Dr. Walter Falconer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Falconer works at Dekalb Medical Center Podiatry in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.