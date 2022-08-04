Overview

Dr. Walter Ezeigbo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Ezeigbo works at Advance Family Sports Medicine Center PLLC in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.