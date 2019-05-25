Dr. Walter Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Evans, MD
Dr. Walter Evans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington, Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Comprehensive Neurological Services436 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 669-2007
- McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Walter Evans, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1871609388
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- University of New Orleans
- Neurology
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
