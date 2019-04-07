Overview

Dr. Walter Evans, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Evans works at Preston Hollow Womens Healthcare in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.