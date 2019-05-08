Dr. Walter Elliston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Elliston, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Elliston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Center for Medical & Surgical Weight Loss Management - Frisco3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 820, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-5720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Physician! Very thorough, takes his time. Records thorough information in medical records and remembers details from previous visits.
About Dr. Walter Elliston, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliston accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliston has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliston.
