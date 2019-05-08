See All Psychiatrists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Walter Elliston, MD

Psychiatry
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walter Elliston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

Dr. Elliston works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Center for Medical & Surgical Weight Loss Management - Frisco
    3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 820, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 08, 2019
    Excellent Physician! Very thorough, takes his time. Records thorough information in medical records and remembers details from previous visits.
    — May 08, 2019
    About Dr. Walter Elliston, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912902537
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Residency
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Elliston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elliston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elliston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elliston works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Elliston’s profile.

    Dr. Elliston has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

