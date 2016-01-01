Dr. Walter Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Ellis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Locations
Robert D Lesser MD Internal Medicine LLC3749 N Causeway Blvd Ste B, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 828-8241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Dr. Walter Ellis, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.