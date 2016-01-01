Dr. Eckman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Eckman, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Eckman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Eckman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aurora Spine Centers-mississippi Inc.408 Council Cir, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 841-7585
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eckman?
About Dr. Walter Eckman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1699768754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eckman works at
Dr. Eckman has seen patients for Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.