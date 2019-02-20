Overview

Dr. Walter Duffy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Duffy works at Premier Psychiatric Group LLC in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.