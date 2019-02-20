Dr. Walter Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Duffy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Duffy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Duffy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Psychiatric Group LLC8550 Cuthills Cir Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68526 Directions (402) 476-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duffy?
Excellent Doctor! Very kind, caring and compassionate!
About Dr. Walter Duffy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093853368
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffy works at
Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.