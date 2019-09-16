See All Cardiologists in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Walter Donat, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Walter Donat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Donat works at Pedro Barros M.d. Inc in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pedro Barros M.d. Inc
    1407 S County Trl Bldg 4, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 886-7910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • South County Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Asthma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 16, 2019
    I have been a patient of his for nearly thirty years. Professional, caring, patient and thorough. Absolutely the best ! Marilyn Parrillo. Also took excellent care of my mother with COPD, wouldn't trust any other pulmonary Doctor with her.
    Marilyn Parrillo in Johnston — Sep 16, 2019
    About Dr. Walter Donat, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144244534
    Education & Certifications

    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Dr. Walter Donat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donat works at Pedro Barros M.d. Inc in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Dr. Donat’s profile.

    Dr. Donat has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Donat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

