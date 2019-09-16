Overview

Dr. Walter Donat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Donat works at Pedro Barros M.d. Inc in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.