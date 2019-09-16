Dr. Walter Donat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Donat, MD
Dr. Walter Donat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Donat works at
Pedro Barros M.d. Inc1407 S County Trl Bldg 4, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-7910
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have been a patient of his for nearly thirty years. Professional, caring, patient and thorough. Absolutely the best ! Marilyn Parrillo. Also took excellent care of my mother with COPD, wouldn't trust any other pulmonary Doctor with her.
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1144244534
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
