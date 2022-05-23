Overview

Dr. Walter Dimmitt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Anderson Hospital, Christian Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.



Dr. Dimmitt works at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.