Overview

Dr. Walter Chlysta, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Chlysta works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, OH with other offices in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.