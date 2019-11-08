Dr. Walter Chlysta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chlysta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Chlysta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Chlysta, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Chlysta works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Western Reserve Hospital1900 23rd St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 926-3443
Hospital Affiliations
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chlysta?
In 2011, Dr. Chlysta performed an Esphogeal Fundoplication to treat my GERD. I immediately stopped having GERD episodes after the surgery, and continue to do so. Thank you, Dr. Chylsta and your wonderful, kind, & understanding staff.
About Dr. Walter Chlysta, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1942250162
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chlysta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chlysta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chlysta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chlysta works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chlysta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chlysta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chlysta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chlysta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.