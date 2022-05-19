Overview

Dr. Walter Chiles, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center, Sweetwater Hospital Association and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Chiles works at Tennessee Urology Associates in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.