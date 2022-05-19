Dr. Walter Chiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Chiles, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Walter Chiles, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center, Sweetwater Hospital Association and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Park West II9245 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-3811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tennova Urology Group120 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 471-2250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Sweetwater Hospital Association
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
I am 72 year old male who has undergone multiple surgeries for Kidney stones with Dr. Chiles. He is an excellent and very capable surgeon. I have been very satisfied with him and their Surgery Center. I would him to anyone!
About Dr. Walter Chiles, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124019682
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of Tennessee
- Urology

