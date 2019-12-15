Dr. Walter Chien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Chien, MD
Dr. Walter Chien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Walter Wai-tak Chien MD A Professional Corp.2013 COFFEE RD, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 529-8506
Guey C Mark MD Inc2800 N California St Ste 8, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 938-0232
Doctors Medical Center of Modesto1441 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 529-0758
St. Joseph's Medical Center1800 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 529-0758
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I suffered from atrial fibrillation for over 12 years. Doctor Chien performed Cryoablation on me in February 2018. Today I am free of atrial fibrillation and all medicines associated with. Doctor Chien is a blessing.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chien has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chien speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chien.
