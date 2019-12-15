Overview

Dr. Walter Chien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Chien works at Gervacio D. Diaz in Modesto, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.