Dr. Walter Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Brigham Women's Hosp Gastro75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Brigham & Women's Hospital850 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-7426
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very versed in SIBO and associated motility disorders. Very thorough, spends quality time, knowledgeable and an absolute delight to have as my doc. You won’t be disappointed. Dr. Chan is the best.
About Dr. Walter Chan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Nausea, Vomiting Disorders and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
