Dr. Walter Caulfield III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walter Caulfield III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Caulfield III works at Hand Center Of The Carolinas in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hand Center Of The Carolinas
    2391 Court Dr Ste 120, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 874-0095
    Caromont Regional Medical Center
    2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 834-2086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Skin Cancer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 07, 2020
    Jul 07, 2020
I came to Dr. Caulfield in May to have a breast lift, liposuction to my abdomen and hips and fat transfers to my buttocks. He did a phenomenal job! I am not even 6 months out yet but the results have been amazing and I couldn't be happier. The office is beautiful and the staff are all very professional and so nice! I would most definitely recommend him to family and friends.
AH — Jul 07, 2020
    AH — Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. Walter Caulfield III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982696522
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

