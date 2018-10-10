Dr. Walter Carlini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Carlini, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Carlini, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Providence Medical Group-medford Neurology920 ROYAL AVE, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 732-8400
-
2
Providence Medford Medical Center1111 Crater Lake Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 732-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carlini is a magnificent Neurologist. My wife and I went through hell trying to figure out what was going on with my wife. Having hit every urgent care and hospital in the area trying to find a doctor that knew what was going on with my wife, having him step into the room and with an air of authority, inform us that our worst fear weren't true but instead what she had was treatable and a full recovery was not out of the question.
About Dr. Walter Carlini, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1770583338
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
