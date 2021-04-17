See All Ophthalmologists in Asheville, NC
Ophthalmology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Walter Brosnan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Brosnan works at Brosnan Eye Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brosnan Eye Associates
    900 Centrepark Dr Ste A, Asheville, NC 28805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 254-9693
    Mission Hospital
    509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 254-9693

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Walter Brosnan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Brosnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brosnan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brosnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brosnan works at Brosnan Eye Associates in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Brosnan’s profile.

    Dr. Brosnan has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brosnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brosnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brosnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brosnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

