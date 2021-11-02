Dr. Brogan III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Brogan III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Brogan III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and Lamb Healthcare Center.
Dr. Brogan III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Cardiology Specialists PA4802 N LOOP 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 788-0040
-
2
Covenant Medical Center3615 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Cogdell Memorial Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- Lamb Healthcare Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brogan III?
I thought I was having heart issues, Dr Brogan was the kindest, most sincere doctor I’ve ever been to.
About Dr. Walter Brogan III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1811069339
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brogan III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brogan III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brogan III works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brogan III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brogan III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brogan III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brogan III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.