Dr. Walter Bristow III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bristow III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Bristow III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Bristow III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Bristow III works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center2739 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 799-4800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bristow III?
I had a colonoscopy yesterday. I can’t recommend Dr Bristow and his entire team highly enough! Makes a world of difference when everyone is friendly and in a good mood. The care I received was the best. Got a follow up call today. No problems, no pain, no issues at all. Next colonoscopy (hopefully years from now) I will call Dr Bristows Office and ask for him.
About Dr. Walter Bristow III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1407847023
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes
- U Ala
- U Ala
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bristow III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bristow III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bristow III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bristow III works at
Dr. Bristow III has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bristow III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bristow III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bristow III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bristow III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bristow III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.