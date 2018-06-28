Overview

Dr. Walter Bristow III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Bristow III works at Columbia Gastroenterlgy Assocs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.