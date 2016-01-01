See All Ophthalmologists in West Columbia, SC
Dr. Walter Bogart, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walter Bogart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Bogart works at Carolina Eye Center in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Carolina Eye Center
    3227 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 (803) 794-0000
  2
    Carolina Eye Center PA
    3227C Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 (803) 794-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carolina Care Plan
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Walter Bogart, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922084151
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Bogart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bogart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bogart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bogart works at Carolina Eye Center in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Bogart’s profile.

    Dr. Bogart has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

