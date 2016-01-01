Overview

Dr. Walter Bogart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Bogart works at Carolina Eye Center in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.