Overview

Dr. Walter Blessing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Blessing works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners General Surgery in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.